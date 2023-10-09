Yashashri claims six as Vid win by 10 wickets

Vidarbha girls dismissed Meghalaya for a mere 32 runs in 21.5 overs and chased down the target in only 4.2 overs without losing a wicket. Soley was ably supported by Dharvi and Disha who got two each. In reply Vidarbha completed the formalities in just 4.2 overs. Aarohi Bambode remained not out on 18 in the company of Nihari(10).

BRIEF SCORES:

Meghalaya 32 all out in 21.5 overs (Yashashri Soley 6/8, Dharvi 2/8, Disha 2/4)

Vidarbha 36/0 in 4.2 overs (Aarohi Bambode 18 n.o., Nihari 10 n.o.

Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wickets