Yavatmal win dist T-20 cricket title

Batting first Yavatmal scored 170 for 8 in 20 overs. After losing two wickets for just five runs, captain Akshay Karnewar (43, 21b, 3x4, 2x6), Mahesh Pawar (31, 23b, 1x4, 3x6) and Nachiket Bhute (36, 21b, 1x4, 3x6) batted well and helped the team to score a challenging total.

For Amravati, Rinku Chhikara claimed two wickets for 32 runs whereas Dipesh Parwani, Parag Gandhi, Danish Mushtaq, Avinash Jadhav and Prerit Agrawal were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Amravati were all out for 156 in 19.3 overs. The efforts of openers Prerit Agrawal (55, 44b, 5x4, 2x6) and Vedant Jajoo (36, 31b, 2x4, 2x6) went in vain. They made 82 run partnership for the opening wicket but didn't get support from rest of the batsmen. Rinku Chhikara (23) and Apoor Wankhede (16) were other scorers.

For Yavatmal, Chetal Padole (3 for 23) was the main wicket taker. Naciket Bhute and Pushpak Gujar got two each.