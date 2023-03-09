Young Jr Boys thrash Mama FC 6-0

Young Junior Bous dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the very fifth minute,Akash Parte drew the first blood. Four minutes later Ashish Kathaute increased the lead to 2-0 thru an excellent goal. In the 25th minute, Karan Kathaute found the net to make the equation 3-0. then Amit Kathaute scored back to back goals in the 32nd and 55th minutes. The sixth goal for Young Boys came thru Dinesh Sabade in the 67th minute.

In the second match, Young Haider blanked Mominpura FC 1-0. Danish netted an all-important goal in the 21st minute.

Rahul Academy recorded 1-0 victory over Ansari FC. After playing a barren first half, Christopher Peter found the net in the 48th minute.

Zainish FC win by 1-0

Zainish FC defeated Cradle fC 1-0 in JSW A Division Football Tournament at the same venue. In the 21st minute Mohammad Ahtesham scored the winning goal to seal the fate of the opponents.

Ira International and Baba Sportting, Kamptee played out a 2-2 draw. For Ira International, Kaushir Ingole netted two goals in the 7th and 70th minute. For Baba Sporting, Sohail Kamal (6th min) and Muneebn (61st min)found the net.

Orange City and IFFC Chankapur played out a 1-1 draw. Mohamad Ansari put Orange City ahead in the 15th minute. However, his joy was short-lived as five minutes later Mahavir Bhatt equalised the score.

