Youth Academy win by 5-0

Nagpur, August 3

Youth Academy recorded a huge 5-0 victory over Aman Ashish FC in the ongoing Aai Kusum Sahare Vidarbha-level Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground here on Wednesday.

Youth Academy dominated the proceeding right from the word goal. In the very 33rd second, Tejpratap Singh drew the first blood. Then in the ninth minute e once again he struck. Anshul Bhusari found the net in the 21st and 33 minutes whereas Manav Dandewar scored in the 39th minute to seal the fate of the opponents.

In the second match, Team Soul defeated Unity Football Academy 1-0. Ganesh Choudhary scored the winning goal in the 39th minute.

Rahu brothers defeated Dighori FC 1-0. Thanks to Tanay Aher for scoring an all-important goal in the 39th minute.

Uniqe FC blanked Ajooba Stat3-0. Tanzil Ansari opened the scoring in the 29th minute and then Ahteshyam Ali(49th min) and Munir Ali (50 the min) scored one goal each.