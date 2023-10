Zeeshan bags triple crown, Yukti double

Zeeshan made Sunday memorable by winning three titles. In the Under-13 singles final, he defeated bt Hridaan Singh 22-20, 21-13. Then in the doubles pairing with Maurya Khandelwal he defeated Adhiraj Bhusari and Atharva Awachat 15-21, 24-22, 21-5 in three games.

In mixed doubles final, Zeeshan and Yukti Shende overcame Mayank Rajput and Sanvi Ghate 21-16 21-13 to win one more crown.

Similalry, Yukti won Under-13 girls singles and mixed doubles title. In the singles, she got the better of Shreeja Wankhede 16-21, 21-12 21-16 in three games. She then won mixed doubles crown in the company of Zeeshan.

Prizes were distributed by NDBA EC member Gurdeep Singh Arora, Bhagini Mandal president Arundhati Mahajan, chief rereree Aditya Galande, former Bhaigini Mandal president Kalyani Butry, sports secretary Aarti Pendse, secretary Chitra Ghare, Jayashree Kulkarni, Sandhya Bhoite, Pratibha Padhye and others.

Results

U-9 boys semis: Mann Bokey bt Satvik Dhavale 21-8, 21-18 ; Shreeansh Naidu bt Viraj Jayendra Dhole 21-13, 21-10 . Final: Mann Bokey bt Shreeansh Naidu 21-18, 17-21, 22-20 ;

U-9 girls semis: Aanya Malhotra bt Krishha Mausam Jain 21-5,21-7; Akshita Dorshatwar bt Ira Rokade 21-17, 21-15 . Final: Aanya Malhotra bt Akshita Dorshatwar 21-18., 21-12.

U-11 boys semis: Vihan Nimkar (1) bt Mann Bokey 21-9, 21-6 ; Swanand Gotmare bt . Varad Lanjewar21-19, 21-13. Final: Vihan Nimkar (1) bt Swanand Gotmare 21-19, 21-19 .

U-11 girls semis: Anudhya Satpute (1), bt Aradhya Gupta 21-10, 21-9 ; Dhriti Mehta bt . Aaradhya Hedaoo 21-8, 21-12 . Final: Anudhya Satpute (1) bt Dhriti Mehta 21-18,24-22

U-11 boys doubles final : Nishad Palshikar and Swanand Gotmare bt Atharva Suryawanshi and Varad Lanjewar (2) 21-15, 16-21, 21-10 . U-11 girls final: Aradhya Gupta and Gautami Chaudhari (2) bt Aaraddhya Sahare and Anudhya Satpute 21-8, 21-16 .

U-13 boys semis: Zeeshan Khan (1) Maurya Khandelwal 21-14, 22-20; Hridaan Singh bt Parth Jain 21-14, 21-7 . Final: Zeeshan Khan bt Hridaan Singh 22-20, 21-13.

U-13 girls semis: Shreeja Wankhede bt Riddhi Tidke 12-21, 21-16, 21-9 ; Yukti Shende bt Sanvi Ghate 11-21, 21-17, 21-17 . Final: Yukti Shende bt Shreeja Wankhede 16-21, 21-12 21-16 .

U-13 boys doubles final: Maurya Khandelwal and Zeeshan Khan bt Adhiraj Bhusari and Atharva Awachat 15-21, 24-22, 21-5 . U-13 girls doubles final: Riddhi Tidke and Sanvi Ghate (2) bt Avani Zadgaonkar and Sara Peshkar 21-18, 21-18 .

U-13 mixed doubles final: Zeeshan Khan and Yukti Shende bt Mayank Rajput and Sanvi Ghate, , 21-16 21-13 .