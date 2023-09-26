77 schemes of Jeevan Mission yet to start

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 24

The Rural Water Supply Department of the Nashik Zilla Parishad has issued work orders to 1,222 schemes of the Jeevan Mission. Out of the 77 schemes that have not yet started, 22 are being modified for various reasons. Proposals to accept these changes have been sent to the ministry for approval, say officials.

There are allegations of irregularities in the tender process of these water supply schemes.

Educated but unemployed engineers have not been employed as per the specified criteria. Moreover, the schemes have not followed certain procedures, such as conducting site inspections, finalising locations for wells, obtaining prior approvals from the Forest Department and Water Resources Department for the construction of wells in their jurisdiction. These factors have led to various obstacles in the implementation of the schemes.

Additionally, some contractors, due to multiple projects, have outsourced the work to subcontractors, which is a violation of the rules. In essence, the tender notices have not resulted in the appointment of contractors as per the original order, and other contractors are currently undertaking the work. Contractors who have received the work order cannot appoint another to do the work.

Poor quality work

The responsibility for ensuring whether the work done by contractors is up to the mark lies with the branch engineers. In Dindori taluka alone, 77 out of 104 works are not being done by the original contractor. These works are of poor quality. Still, officials are not taking action against them, allege people.