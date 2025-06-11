Bangladeshi Woman Caught Living Illegally in Nashik with Man She Fell in Love With on Facebook

A cross-border love story that began on Facebook and turned into marriage has now landed a couple in serious legal trouble. A Bangladeshi woman who married an Indian man and settled in Nashik has been detained for illegally staying in the country and obtaining documents using fake identities.

According to the police, the two met on Facebook in 2018 and fell in love. The woman illegally entered India and stayed with the man in Mumbai for a few months. When she became pregnant, the man visited Bangladesh with proper documents, met her family, changed his religion due to religious differences, and married her.

After giving birth to a baby girl, the woman got a temporary visa and passport and re-entered India with her daughter. Soon after, she tore up the passport and visa. The couple then made fake documents – including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID – under new names matching the man’s religion and moved to Nashik.

They lived in Nashik for a few years. However, a special team from the Nashik Police Crime Branch tracked them down and brought them in for questioning on Tuesday (June 10).

Police have confirmed that the couple is being investigated under the Foreigners Act and for creating fake government documents. The case has shocked many as it closely resembles the plot of a dramatic film.