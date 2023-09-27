Civic chief takes note of delay in redressal of complaints by citizens

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 26

The Commissioner and Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) , Dr Ashok Karanjkar, instructed the department heads to repeal complaints made by the citizens within 15 days, during the review meeting.

A review meeting of department heads was held on Monday, September 25 in the presence of Dr Karanjkar. The commissioner pointed out that pending complaints are a serious issue, saying that the departments should review the complaints once a week, and should pay attention to resolving the complaints received online from the citizens. Information about complaints was received from divisional offices including NMC e-Connect, State Government Portal, and PMO during the meeting.

After seeing the statistics of pending complaints, the concerned officials were taken to the task.

The NMC administration has provided the NMC e-connect app to solve basic problems and queries of the citizens.

For the last three to four years, through this app, online complaints of citizens have been resolved by the heads of the respective departments. A timeline has been fixed for each officer. However, since the past few months, the work of redressal of complaints has become sluggish, much to the dismay of the citizens. The list of complaints is piling up while officials are ignoring them.

Info-

Despite the repeated complaints of citizens on the NMC’s app, the issues are unresolved. The app has been made available to citizens to raise public and personal complaints and issues that they face. However, displeasure is being expressed as these complaints are not being resolved. The commissioner instructed all department heads to take action regarding the complaints received on the PM Office portal, Chief Minister's secretariat room, Aaple Sarkar Portal, as well as Lokshahi Din so that the cases are resolved in time.