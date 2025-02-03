Eknath Shinde to Visit Nashik on February 13 to Thank Voters for 2024 Assembly Election Support

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will visit Nashik on February 13 to express his gratitude to the people for their support in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The announcement was made by State Education Minister Dada Bhuse, who shared details about Shinde’s visit while speaking to the media.

In the last Vidhan Sabha elections, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)—secured a landslide victory. BJP won 132 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) won 42 seats, and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) secured 57 seats. Out of the 15 assembly constituencies in Nashik district, Mahayuti candidates won 14 seats, while the AIMIM secured one seat.

Dada Bhuse stated that a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders and office bearers is being held in Nashik to plan Shinde’s visit and public address. He also mentioned that Eknath Shinde’s birthday on February 9 will be celebrated with enthusiasm.

Amid ongoing political discussions, Bhuse dismissed speculation of internal conflicts within Shiv Sena in Nashik. He stated that there is no factionalism in the party and that everyone is working together. He also revealed that many former corporators from Nashik have been joining Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in recent weeks, with more expected to join soon.

During the media interaction, Dada Bhuse also responded to Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut’s criticism of Eknath Shinde. However, he did not elaborate on the remarks.

Shinde’s visit is expected to be a major political event in Nashik, drawing attention from party workers and citizens alike.