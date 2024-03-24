Election programme of 17 societies announced

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 29

As the tenure of the Lok Sabha will end on June 16, the code of conduct is generally implemented by the Election Commission 55 days prior. However, the election of 17 cooperative credit societies in Nashik district will be around the same time as the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the election program announced by the Department of Cooperatives, the actual voting will be held on March 31 and the counting of votes will be done on the same day. After completing the five-year tenure of 17 cooperative societies in the district, the cooperative department has announced this election program. Notably, for the election of credit societies in the district related to the cooperative sector, the process of correcting, objecting, and publishing the final list of voters was recently conducted.

Info

Such is the election programme

February 28 to March 5: Filing the nomination papers

March 6: Scrutiny of nomination papers

March 7: List of valid nomination papers

March 21: Last day for nomination withdrawal

March 22: Allotment of symbols

March 31: Voting and counting of votes after 4.30 pm.