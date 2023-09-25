‘Fix power outage issue or face protest’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 24

Residents of Kamatwade, Ambad Link Road, Khutawad Nagar, Durga Nagar, and Shivshakti Chowk are facing extreme inconvenience due to frequent power outages here. Residents here have alleged that officers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) have turned a blind eye to the power outage issue. Hence, disgruntled citizens have warned of a protest if the concerned authority does not look into the matter immediately and take requisite steps to fix the problem.

A few days ago, residents of Durga Nagar and Kamatwade had to stay in the dark for more than eight hours due to the mismanagement of the MSEDCL. Many citizens contacted officials of the MSEDCL, however they did not receive any satisfactory answer. These residents are planning to stage a protest if the problem is not fixed in the coming days. Electricity supply was cut off at areas including Kamatwade, Ambad Link Road, Khutawad Nagar, Durga Nagar, and Shivshakti Chowk.

--------------------------------------------

The main cable near the substation at Ambad was broken by the JCB machine during road work. Due to this, the power supply was interrupted. However, the problem was fixed immediately and power was restored in the evening.

-Hemant Bhirud, Assistant Engineer, MSEDCL, Cidco

----------------------------

Citizens are infuriated due to the frequent power outages at Kamatwade. Businesses in the area are facing inconvenience. We will gift a lamp to employees of MSEDCL if they fail to fix the power outage issue immediately.

- Pawan Matale, Division Head, Shiv Sena (UBT)