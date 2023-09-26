Government hostels in bad condition

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 25

There are a total of 441 government hostels operated by the Social Justice & Special Assistance Department in Maharashtra. Some of these hostels are fully government-funded, while others are government subsidised. Many famous personalities have once stayed in these hostels as students. Nashik has eight government-funded hostels and six government subsidised hotels for students.

The lack of facilities, the condition of buildings, and the overall infrastructure of some government hostels are a cause for concern. Students allege that they have to face inconvenience while staying in these hostels. According to information available, the department allocates funds for maintenance and development of these hostels, however many of these hostels are in deplorable state.

The funds must be used for repairs and improvements, including painting, constructing toilets and bathrooms, repairing windows and doors, electrification, installing lights, providing power backup, changing tiles, waterproofing, drainage system repairs, among other things. However, most of these hostels lack basic facilities.