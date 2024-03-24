Land acquisition soon for industries at Rajur Bahula

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 29

Keeping in mind the need for the expansion of industries, preparations for a new industrial colony at Rajur Bahula, on the Nashik-Mumbai Agra road, are going on vigorously. The process for acquiring land, an area of 360 acres, is on rapidly. Out of this, a dispute for 120 acres of land has been settled for which Rs 125 crore will be required.

After adjudicating the remaining space, efforts are underway to take possession of that too within a couple of months. If that happens, the new industrial estate will be available to entrepreneurs this year itself. Many developers in Ambad and Satpur industrial estates need space for expansion. Since the land of Panjarapol got caught in the controversy, Rajur Bahula seems attainable to entrepreneurs.

A rate of Rs 94 lakh per acre has been fixed for acquiring the land and adjudication of 122 acres of land has been completed. For this, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been ordered to deposit an amount of Rs 123 crore with the Land Acquisition Department. Accordingly, MIDC has sent a proposal to the senior office.

Meanwhile, MIDC’s Regional Officer Nitin Gawli said that efforts are being made to complete the proceedings in one and a half months to acquire not only 122 acres but all 360 acres. Looking at the total rates of land acquisition, entrepreneurs can have a rate of Rs 10,000 to 11,000 per square meter.

Quote

The process of land acquisition is in the final stage. There is an attempt to complete the process of land acquisition in March. Efforts are underway to demarcate the plots and sell them to entrepreneurs in April.

- Nitin Gawli, Regional Officer, MIDC,

Info

IT Park will get a boost

In Rajur Bahula, out of 360 acres of land, 100 acres will be for IT industries. In the first phase, 50 percent, that is 50 acres of IT Park will be developed based on how the response is.