Management shuts sugar factory; employees stage Bhajan Andolan

Nashik, SEP 25

The Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank had given out Niphad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhanaon a long lease of 25 years to BT Kadlag Constructions Pvt Ltd a few months ago. However, the company management shut the sugar factory on Sunday, September 24, and issued notices to employees asking them not to come to work. In response, these employees staged Bhajan Andolan in front of the main gate on Monday, September 25.

There were around 450 workers in this sugar factory. These disgruntled employees staged a protest. The factory has arrears of 89.49 crore that include workers' salary, wages, labour deposits, bonus, and gratuity. The Nashik District Cooperative Bank seized the immovable and movable property of the factory on August 29, 2016. The bank leased the Niphad Sugar Factory to BT Kadlag Constructions Pvt Ltd of Nashik for a period of 25 years in September 2022.

Meanwhile, there was a stir after the management issued a notice to the workers after paying two of the outstanding three months' wages on Thursday, September 21. These workers staged Bhajan Andolan in front of the main gate.

फोटो- २५निसाकाभजनआंदोलन