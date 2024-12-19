Mumbai Boat Accident: Three Members of Nashik Family, Including Baby, Killed in Ferry Collision

A wave of sorrow engulfed Pimpalgaon Baswant as the community bid a tearful farewell to Rakesh Ahire (32), his wife Harshada Ahire (28), and their 5-year-old son Nidhesh. The trio tragically lost their lives in a boat collision near the Gateway of India, Mumbai. The funeral, held on Thursday afternoon on Niphad Road, left the town grieving and in tears.

The Ahire family had traveled to Mumbai for Rakesh’s medical treatment. Suffering from asthma and a nasal condition, Rakesh, accompanied by his wife and son, had planned a short visit to the Gateway of India after their hospital visit. The family boarded the passenger boat Neelkamal for a sea trip. However, tragedy struck when a Navy speedboat lost control during a routine engine test and collided with the Neelkamal near Uran-Karanja in the Arabian Sea.

The collision caused chaos, claiming the lives of 13 people, including three naval personnel. Among the deceased were Rakesh, Harshada, and little Nidhesh. Rakesh, already weakened by his pre-existing condition, drowned. Harshada and Nidhesh were rescued but tragically succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The news of the accident devastated the Ahire family and the entire community of Pimpalgaon. Just three days earlier, the family of three had left their home in Gunya Govinda for what was meant to be a routine medical trip, only for it to turn into their final journey.

On Thursday, the three were laid to rest in a deeply mournful ceremony attended by grieving family members and townsfolk. The sight of the young child’s funeral alongside his parents moved everyone to tears. Nana Ahire, Rakesh’s father, and the family were inconsolable as they bid their final goodbye.

The loss of this young family has left a void in Pimpalgaon, with citizens uniting in their grief and offering support to the devastated family.