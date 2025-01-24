Nashik: 31,000 Students Unite in Grand Patriotic Song Event Ahead of 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Nashik witnessed a grand celebration of patriotism as part of the 76th Republic Day festivities, with a remarkable patriotic song-singing event held at RP Vidyalay in Panchavati. The event saw the participation of 31,000 students from 80 schools across the city, making it a vibrant display of unity and national pride.

Maharashtra’s Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, graced the event and commended the students and organizers for their efforts in instilling a sense of patriotism among the youth.

The students sang five iconic patriotic songs, including Balsagar Bharat, Utha Rashtra Veer, Bharat Humko Pyara Hai, and the National Anthem. The melodious and enthusiastic performances filled the venue with pride and emotion.

To facilitate such a large-scale participation, 120 city buses were arranged to transport the students to the venue. This logistical effort ensured the smooth execution of the event, which has become a hallmark of Nashik’s Republic Day celebrations.

Gurmeet Bagga, the event’s organizer, emphasized the significance of teaching patriotism to the younger generation. He said, “Many politicians and government officers are accused of not knowing patriotic songs. The main reason is that during their childhood, it was very common to sing such songs in groups. We need to teach our next generation about our nation. Once they learn this at a young age, it becomes a lifetime memory for them. We have been conducting this event for the past eight years with grand success.”

The event highlighted the importance of instilling love for the nation through such meaningful initiatives, leaving a lasting impression on the students and attendees alike.