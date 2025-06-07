Nashik: Case Filed Against Sudhakar Badgujar Supporters for Offensive Post Against BJP’s Seema Hiray

Even before officially joining the BJP, Uddhav Sena’s Sudhakar Badgujar has found himself in the middle of a political controversy. Supporters of Badgujar have been booked for sharing an offensive post against sitting BJP MLA Seema Hiray on social media.

A case has been registered at Ambad Police Station against three individuals, including Ankush Shewale, a known supporter of Badgujar. The police believe that the Instagram post targeting MLA Hiray was shared deliberately after she publicly opposed Badgujar’s entry into the BJP.

According to the police complaint filed by Rakesh Dhomse — a supporter of MLA Seema Hiray and husband of former BJP corporator Bhagyashree Dhomse — Ankush Shewale posted objectionable remarks on his Instagram story. The post was also shared by Ganesh Darade and Dheeraj Rajput, both of whom are reportedly connected to Badgujar’s camp.

Police say the post seemed intended to create conflict between workers of the BJP and Uddhav Sena. An investigation is underway, and a case has been registered against all three under relevant sections.

Meanwhile, political talks surrounding Badgujar’s BJP entry are still ongoing. Though he has expressed interest in joining the party, there are reports that he is testing the waters and contacting former Uddhav Sena corporators and office bearers. However, Uddhav Sena’s deputy leader Datta Gaikwad has claimed that no one is willing to leave the party for Badgujar.

This "social media war" before Badgujar’s official move has added to the political drama in Nashik, drawing attention to internal party tensions and rivalries.