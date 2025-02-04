Nashik Crime: Gang Rivalry Turns Violent in Panchavati’s Nag Chowk, Gunshots Fired

A violent gang confrontation unfolded late Sunday night in Panchavati's Nagchowk area, stemming from longstanding animosity between two local groups. The altercation, marked by gunfire and physical assault, has left the neighborhood on edge.

According to reports, the incident began around 10:30 PM when Yogesh Jagan Morkar, 31, of Joshiwada, Nagchowk, played cricket near Torviwari. Rupesh (Balya), known to Morkar, approached him, leading to a heated argument over undisclosed grievances. Shortly after, suspects identified as Rishikesh (Sodmya) Gard, Nitin Jadhav, Hardeep Singh Aulak, and Harshal arrived on a motorcycle.

An altercation ensued, during which Rishikesh allegedly brandished a firearm, firing a warning shot into the air before physically assaulting Morkar. The suspects subsequently fled the scene on motorcycles, evading police apprehension.

This incident follows a recent clash between the same groups on Friday night near the Ganeshwadi sub-post office, highlighting escalating tensions in the area.

In response to these events, conflicting criminal charges have been registered against both groups involved. The police, aided by the crime branch, are actively pursuing the suspects involved in Sunday's violence. Senior officials have confirmed the detention of two individuals linked to the incident, while the search for the remaining perpetrators continues.

Residents in the vicinity of Nagchowk, particularly behind the snake temple, are urged to remain vigilant as authorities work to restore order and apprehend those responsible for the recent outbreak of violence.