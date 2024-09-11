Nashik: DJ Operator Assaulted for Disturbing Two People Sleeping in Rickshaw

A DJ operator was assaulted in Nashik after accidentally disturbing two people sleeping in a rickshaw. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Kamalnagar, Hirawadi, when the DJ operator, Kiran Bandu Pagare, went to take his employer’s rickshaw after finishing his work.

Two people were sleeping inside the rickshaw, and Pagare woke them up by calling out to them. This led to a heated altercation as the two individuals, furious about being woken up, verbally abused Pagare. The situation escalated quickly, with one of the suspects striking Pagare with a wooden bamboo stick. The conflict intensified when another attacker stabbed Pagare in the head with a sharp object, reportedly a knife attached to his waist.

The injured Pagare was rushed to a private hospital by nearby residents, who witnessed the attack and came to his aid. He sustained head injuries but is currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Panchawati police station against two unknown assailants based on Pagare's complaint. The police have recorded the statements of witnesses and have begun their investigation into identifying and apprehending the attackers.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, highlighting the risks faced by those working late at night in public spaces. The police are urging citizens to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.