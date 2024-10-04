Nashik Drug Case: 'Chhoti Bhabhi' Re-Investigation Leads to Two Arrests, Suspected Links to MLA

Nearly a year after the 'Chhoti Bhabhi' drug smuggling case shocked Nashik, the investigation has gained fresh momentum. The Nashik Anti-Narcotics Squad (NDPS) has arrested two key suspects: Irfan alias Chipdya Sheikh from Sadiknagar, Wadala, and Karan Sontakke from Nashik Road. Both are believed to be involved in the smuggling of Mephedrone (MD).

Irfan is reportedly close to a ruling MLA, and police are currently verifying the connection. The drug mafia, led by Lalit Panpatil and 'Chhoti Bhabhi', has been under scrutiny since October 2023. Following these revelations, Nashik’s Police Commissioner ordered extensive raids across the city, targeting warehouses, taverns, and locations suspected of drug sales and storage.

While earlier raids led to the capture of several MD and ganja smugglers, including innkeepers and dealers from nearby districts, the investigation into 'Chhoti Bhabhi' had stalled. However, a renewed focus on the case, including technical analysis of seized mobile phones, led to the arrest of Irfan and Karan on October 2.

Irfan, previously banned in 2020, was a key accomplice of 'Chhoti Bhabhi' in MD smuggling and had close ties with public representatives. Investigations have also revealed that Karan had purchased MD from 'Chhoti Bhabhi' in the past.

The case is under further investigation, and authorities are probing deeper into the political links involved in the drug operation.