Nashik: Elderly Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Stray Cow Attack; Shocking Video Surfaces

Nashik, Maharashtra (June 24, 2025): A retired revenue officer was killed and another senior citizen was seriously injured after a stray cow attacked them on Kalwan-Otur Road in Nashik district on Monday morning. The incident, captured on CCTV, has once again brought the issue of stray cattle to the forefront in the city. The video shows the cow attacking Malpure repeatedly while people rushed to help.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Read Also | Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Coaching Class Teacher in Bhayandar; Accused Arrested

The victim was identified as Bhalchandra Raghunath Malpure, 79. He was a retired supply officer from the revenue department. In the video, Malpure is seen getting off his bike near Chhatrapati Mangal Karyalaya on Old Otur Road in Kalwan around 11 a.m. Several cows were standing nearby. One of them suddenly turned aggressive and charged at him. The cow lifted Malpure with its horns and trampled him. Locals including Bapu Aher and Aaba Kanade tried to drive the cows away with sticks but the animals remained violent. Malpure suffered injuries to his chest and abdomen. Bystanders took him to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Another man, Aaba More, a retired Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver, was also injured during the incident. He was hurt while trying to help and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Following the incident, the police, municipal authorities and the animal husbandry department have begun an investigation. Officials said strict steps will be taken to control stray cattle and prevent such incidents in the future.

Read Also | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the Third Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges