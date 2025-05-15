Nashik Fruit Sellers Boycott Turkish Apples Over Pakistan Support

After Pune traders, fruit sellers in Nashik have now boycotted apples imported from Turkey, expressing their anger against countries that support Pakistan. The traders have decided to stop selling Turkish apples and will instead buy apples from the USA, New Zealand, and Iran.

This move comes after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent Indian citizens. In response, the Indian Army carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy the terror hideouts across the border. When Pakistan tried to retaliate, the Indian forces strongly pushed back and taught them a lesson.

While many countries stood with India during this tense time, Turkey and China showed support for Pakistan. This upset many Indian citizens and led to the launch of a ‘Ban Turkey’ campaign by traders in Pune. Inspired by the same, Nashik fruit traders and citizens joined the movement and declared that national pride comes first.

On Monday (12th), many fruit vendors across Nashik stopped selling apples and other fruits imported from Turkey and China. Some vendors who had already stocked Turkish fruits decided not to sell them anymore. Several citizens also supported the campaign by refusing to buy products from these countries, showing unity for the nation