Nashik Medical Student Dies in Road Accident in Kazakhstan

A tragic accident in Kazakhstan has claimed the life of Abhishek Yuvraj Jadhav, a 22-year-old medical student from Nashik. Abhishek, who was in his third year of MBBS studies in Russia, had recently visited his family in Nashik for the Ganesha Festival. He returned to Russia early on Wednesday and was on his way to a destination in Kazakhstan with four to five friends when the accident occurred.

According to reports, a large construction project was underway by the roadside when a truck suddenly obstructed the path. Abhishek's car collided with the truck, and he, who was sitting on the driver's side seat, was killed on the spot. His friends suffered injuries in the crash.

Abhishek was a resident of Jail Road, near the Indira Gandhi Statue in Nashik Road. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. His father is employed with the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and his mother had previously contested in the municipal elections.

Abhishek’s untimely death has left the family and community in deep shock and mourning. His body was brought back to Nashik late on Thursday night.

The news of this accident has saddened many in Nashik, as Abhishek was known for his dedication to his medical studies and had a promising future ahead.