Nashik Rains: Hour-Long Downpour Floods Roads and Markets

Heavy rain lashed Nashik city and its surrounding areas for almost an hour on Sunday evening, leaving several roads submerged and markets flooded. The downpour began around 5 pm and continued relentlessly for 55 minutes. During this period, 42.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Peth Road weather station, causing chaos in central parts of the city like Panchavati, Saraf Bazaar, Bhadrakali, Dahipool, Sharanpur Road, and Gangapur Road.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert earlier in the day. Around 5:45 pm, thunder signaled the onset of the storm, and within ten minutes, the rain turned into a torrential downpour. Streets began to flood rapidly, and water flowed through the roads like streams. Sharanpur Road, especially the stretch in front of the Municipal Corporation’s Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, looked like a lake as the water refused to drain. Despite facing similar situations every monsoon, no lasting solution has been implemented by the authorities, and once again, traffic on this stretch came to a halt.

The timing of the rain added to the city’s problems. With schools reopening on Monday, many parents were out shopping for school supplies in busy markets like Main Road, Liyavar Karanja, Kanade Maruti Lane, and Saraf Bazaar. As the rain intensified, shoppers and vendors rushed for cover, and the streets were soon waterlogged. Vendors in low-lying market areas panicked as the water from the Saraswati Nala overflowed from the chambers, spilling onto the roads. The Gangapur Road and Sharanpur Road areas also witnessed foul smells as sewage mixed with the rainwater, creating a distressing situation for residents and commuters.

Even after the rain stopped, water took time to recede, leading to traffic congestion in parts of the city like College Road, Mumbai Naka, and Sarda Circle. Vendors and customers were left stranded, and movement became nearly impossible in several places due to the accumulated water. Nashik experienced similar downpours for the past three days, with alerts shifting between yellow and orange. However, the Meteorological Department has not issued any rain alert for the next four days. Still, as seen yesterday, conditions may change suddenly, and temporary warnings could be announced if the weather shifts again.