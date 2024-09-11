Nashik Resident’s Mahalaxmi Decor Features Impressive Collection of Global Currencies (See Pics)

Have you ever seen the world’s currencies in one glance? This year, a Nashik resident's home is turning heads with a unique Mahalaxmi decoration — a global showcase of currency. Mahalaxmi festival is known for its vibrant and creative decorations, but Niraj Kulkarni, a share trader and passionate currency collector has taken things to a whole new level.

Under the theme "Global Laxmi," Kulkarni has transformed his home into a museum of the world's currencies. The display features more than 192 currencies from countries around the globe and 60 currencies from countries that no longer exist. From the mighty US dollar and the euro to lesser-known currencies like the Venezuelan bolivar and the Kuwaiti dinar, the exhibit is a vivid celebration of international diversity. It even includes rare denominations such as 1, 2, 7, 15, 25, 30, 40, 60, and 75 units, and various portraits of notable figures like Queen Elizabeth II. The decor also includes an airplane made out of 5 paisa coins, a large tree adorned with various coins, and two kalash filled with coins.

"I wanted to do something that would fascinate and educate simultaneously," says Kulkarni. "Currency connects us all globally, and I thought, why not bring this concept to life for Mahalaxmi?" His passion for collecting coins and notes dates back to his childhood, and this year's display features just a fraction of his extensive collection.

Each section of the house is meticulously arranged to represent different parts of the world, with dedicated areas for currencies from Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. A special section highlights currencies from countries that no longer exist, as well as odd denominations and a fascinating journey of Indian currency from 1942 to the present day. Visitors can also explore the history of Queen Elizabeth II's presence on various currencies from Australia to Trinidad and Tobago.

This unique display goes beyond being just a decoration for the festival. It offers a rich lesson in geography, history, and economics, all rolled into one. "I have been doing innovative themes for Mahalaxmi decor every year, and this year I decided to display global currencies to educate people, especially kids, who have a deep interest in knowing about currencies from around the world," Kulkarni adds.

Visitors have been amazed by the sheer scale and creativity of the display. One guest shared, "I have never seen anything like this. It’s a beautiful way to blend tradition with a global perspective." The preparation took over nine months, with Kulkarni and his family meticulously planning and arranging every detail.

From ancient coins to the latest banknotes, Kulkarni's "Global Laxmi" theme is a feast for the eyes and a fascinating journey through time. It serves as a reminder of how currencies, while often taken for granted, are powerful symbols of a country’s identity, culture, and history.

So, if you’re in Nashik and want to see Mahalaxmi celebrated with a unique twist, Niraj Kulkarni’s home, with its global currency theme, is a must-visit!