Nashik Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Murdered in Chilli Powder Attack by Group of 10, Including Women

In a shocking incident on Sunday night (24th), a 29-year-old youth, Vishant Bhoye, was brutally murdered near Vidi Kamgar Nagar on Agra Road. The attack, which occurred around 10:30 PM, involved innkeepers and a group of women who allegedly used chili powder to overpower Vishant and his friends.

Vishant, a resident of Amritdham, was chatting with his friends near Swami Samarth Kendra when a group of 8 to 10 individuals, including women, attacked them. The assailants threw chili powder into their eyes and stabbed Vishant with a sharp weapon.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack. Vishant, left in a pool of blood, was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest the murder may have been linked to a minor dispute that occurred two days earlier. The incident created tension in the Amritdham area, with police working late into the night at the Adgaon Police Station to file a case and investigate the matter.

Following the incident, the area took on a tense atmosphere, with heavy police deployment to maintain order. Relatives of the deceased demanded immediate action against the culprits, refusing to claim Vishant's body until the murderers were arrested.

The police are actively investigating the case, and further updates are awaited.