Nashik Students Attend UN Peacekeepers Day Event at the United Nations Office in Geneva

Nashik's Ashoka Universal School recently organized an Education and Knowledge Exchange tour to Geneva, Switzerland, and Lyon, France, for its 16 students from grades 9-12. These students participated in the UN Peacekeepers Day event at Palais des Nations, the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), engaging with over 100 young delegates from around the world. The school becomes the only school in India to get this opportunity.

This marks the second such visit by these students. Last year, a different batch of Ashoka students formed the first-ever Indian young peacemakers’ delegation at UNOG, emphasizing the importance of peace in the modern world.

The participating students included Pratiti Dutta (Grade 12), Gaurika Verma (Grade 11), Diya Barosani (Grade 11), Adil Sayyad (Grade 11), Kangana Sharma (Grade 10), Rajpreet Chadha (Grade 9), Mahi Laddha (Grade 9), Swarrali Shah (Grade 9), Swarit Chetan Chintamani (Grade 10), Harshit Dasmohpatra (Grade 10), Priya Kalantri (Grade 9), Yash Kalantri (Grade 12), Tanishq Kaurani (Grade 10), Siddhant Amin (Grade 12), Smruti Jhikre (Grade 10), and Lochan Shinde (Grade 11).

Spanning from May 27th to June 3rd, this tour allowed students from Nashik to visit, along with their mentors Dr. Dinesh Sabnis and Ms. Simar Ahluwalia, various important offices to comprehensively understand UN fundamentals, international relations, diplomacy, digital diplomacy, and global governance. The visit included various insightful programs.

Students participated in mentor talks led by career diplomats from the Netherlands Permanent Mission on essential topics such as disarmament, labor policies, and human rights roles. They also received guidance from Ambassador Arindam Bagchi from the Indian Permanent Mission on careers in Indian Foreign Services and Diplomacy. The tour also included visits to key UN offices like the International Labour Organization and the World Trade Organization. In collaboration with esteemed institutions such as DiploFoundation and the Geneva School of Diplomacy (GSD), students received career counseling.

On May 31st, students attended the UN Peacekeepers Day event at Palais des Nations, engaging with over 100 young delegates from around the world. The event featured prominent speakers, including Chief Guest Alessandra Vellucci, Director of UN Information Services, and Guest of Honour Ram Prasad Subedi, Ambassador of Nepal. Additionally, Ashoka students presented papers on core topics such as the Human Rights Charter, Quality Education, Youth Development, and Peace at the UN Peacekeepers Veterans Association AISP-SPIA Head Office in Lyon, France. Their insightful presentations were recognized by Christophe Arminjon, Mayor of Thonon-les-Bains, and Laurent Attar-Bayrou, Hon. International President of AISP-SPIA, at a special event in the city.

Astha Kataria, Managing Trustee of Ashoka Group of Schools, said: "At Ashoka, we strive to provide our students with unique opportunities for global exposure, helping them broaden their perspectives and gain invaluable experiences. This tour is a testament to our commitment to holistic and practical education."