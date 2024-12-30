Nashik: Vegetable Prices Drop in Wholesale Market, Farmers Face Heavy Losses

Vegetable growers in the Pimpalgaon Baswant area are facing severe financial losses as wholesale prices of most vegetables have plummeted due to a significant increase in arrivals at the local market. Vegetables like drumsticks, spinach, fenugreek, and more are being sold at extremely low prices, leaving farmers in despair.

The sudden drop in prices has created a dire situation for farmers. Eight days ago, vegetables like spinach were selling for ₹70 per kg, but now they are priced as low as ₹20 per kg. Fenugreek, which was fetching ₹30 per kg, has also dropped to ₹20. Similarly, the prices of capsicum and green chilies have reduced drastically, with capsicum now selling at ₹20 per kg and green chilies at ₹25 to ₹30 per kg. Other vegetables like bottle gourd and ridge gourd are being sold for as low as ₹10 to ₹20 per kg in the wholesale market.

While consumers are benefitting from these low prices, farmers are bearing the brunt of the price crash. The increase in vegetable supply in the market over the last eight days has flooded the wholesale market, drastically reducing prices. Farmers, who rely on better rates to recover production costs, are questioning how they can sustain their livelihoods under such conditions.

Adding to their woes, the retail market prices remain higher compared to wholesale rates. For instance, onions, despite a reduction in wholesale rates, are still being sold at ₹40 to ₹50 per kg in the retail market.

Farmers in the region are demanding government intervention to ensure fair prices for their produce. They are also urging authorities to introduce measures to stabilize the market and support them in these challenging times.