Nashik Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for June 5–6, Thunderstorms and Rain Expected

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nashik for the next two days starting Thursday, June 5. The city is expected to receive moderate pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Although the monsoon is yet to arrive in Nashik, the city witnessed record-breaking unseasonal rain in May, with 187 mm of rainfall. The weather has remained dry since last Thursday, with only 21 mm of rain recorded on May 28. Since then, the skies have been clear, and temperatures have risen, with Tuesday’s maximum at 31°C and minimum at 23.7°C.

As a result of this dry spell, heat and humidity levels have increased, making it feel like summer again. Meteorologists expect the monsoon to arrive on time around June 5, but its actual entry may take another week, said weather expert Manikrao Khule.

He explained that the monsoon has currently stalled over Mumbai and Pune, and no strong atmospheric system has developed yet to push it forward toward Nashik. The next expected phase of the monsoon is Ahilyanagar and then Nashik, but residents will have to be patient.

Farmers across the district are hopeful that the expected rains will help prepare the soil for the upcoming sowing season.

Stay alert and plan your activities accordingly over the next two days.