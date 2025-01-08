Nashik Weather Update: 12 Degree Celsius Minimum Temperature Recorded, Cold Spell Continues

old winds from the north have returned to Maharashtra, causing a sharp drop in temperatures. In Nashik, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, the same as the previous day. For the coming week, Nashik district is expected to experience a continued cold wave, according to the Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in parts of North Maharashtra has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts that minimum temperatures across the state may dip further by 2 to 3 degrees, intensifying the cold conditions.

The clearing of cyclonic wind conditions over Madhya Maharashtra and surrounding areas has paved the way for colder weather. However, a cyclonic wind persists along the Kerala coast in the Southeast Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the adjoining Himalayan region continues to experience snowfall, with light rain reported in the northern states due to a Western Cyclone. However, some states in North India have seen a slight easing in cold conditions.

In Maharashtra, clear skies have allowed sunlight to keep maximum temperatures steady between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. However, the cold nights, with minimum temperatures around 10 degrees, are making the mornings and evenings significantly chilly. On Tuesday, Jalgaon recorded the lowest temperature in the state.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a reduction in the intensity of cold across Maharashtra from Saturday, January 11. However, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience cloudy weather during this time.

Additionally, very light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in some districts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. This forecast has raised concerns among farmers, as unseasonal weather changes last month had already caused significant damage to crops. Farmers are now anxious about further losses, as continuous shifts in weather patterns disrupt their agricultural activities.