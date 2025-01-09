Nashik's Pink Rickshaw Scheme Aims To Empower 300 Women with Livelihood Opportunities

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with the Nashik State Women and Child Welfare Committee, has launched the Pink Rickshaw Scheme to promote women’s self-reliance and employment. Under this initiative, 300 women will be trained and provided with pink rickshaws to support their livelihoods.

So far, 60 applications have been registered with the NMC, while efforts are underway to secure the remaining 240 applications. Women from self-help groups and Asha workers are among those who have applied. The scheme aims to benefit 700 women across the district, enabling them to earn a livelihood by operating pink rickshaws for passenger and goods transport.

Details of the Scheme

District Implementation: The scheme will be implemented in eight districts, including Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Ahmednagar.

Subsidy Structure: Beneficiaries will receive a 20% subsidy from the central government and a 35% subsidy from the state government. Women will need to contribute Rs. 12,500, while the remaining amount will be provided as a low-interest loan.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be between 20 and 40 years old. They are required to undergo training, obtain a driving license, and secure a PSGA badge from an authorized agency.

Employment and Empowerment

Deputy Commissioner Ajit Nikar has stated that 300 women in Nashik will benefit from this initiative, and the rickshaws will soon be handed over to the eligible candidates. Women interested in applying are encouraged to contact the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) departments of the NMC.

The scheme has already garnered a positive response, providing women with an opportunity to contribute to their families' incomes and achieve financial independence. By enabling women to step into non-traditional roles, the Pink Rickshaw Scheme serves as a significant step toward women’s empowerment in Nashik and beyond.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving the livelihood of women and ensuring their active participation in the workforce.