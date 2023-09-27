NMC collects 2925 idols, 1050 tonnes of Nirmalya

Nashik, Sep 26

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has collected 2925 idols on the fifth and seventh day of the Ganeshotsav. Idols were collected after the devotees performed the Visarjan ritual at various sites, informed the director of Solid Waste Management, Dr Awesh Palod. Meanwhile, the NMC has also collected 10050 kilograms (10.50 tonnes) of Nirmalya. According to NMC, 783 idols were collected in the Panchavati division, 349 in New Nashik, 58 in Nashik Road, 289 in Nashik East, 843 in Satpur, and 603 in Nashik West.