Pay and park, but pay for what?

Nashik, SEP 25

Tourists thronged Dudhsthali waterfall on weekend to drench in the gushing water. Discharge from Gangapur Dam increased the waterflow in Dudhsthali in the last few days. The municipal corporation collects fees for parking from individuals using the designated parking area here. However, citizens expressed strong dissatisfaction as the municipal corporation does not provide any essential amenities at this tourist spot.

Many Nashikites and tourists visit Dudhsthali waterfall during the monsoon season every year.

Previously, tourists visiting this place were allowed free entry. However, the administration officially started 'Pay and Park' facilities in the designated parking area in April. A specific contractor has been appointed for this purpose by the administration.

However, the lack of essential facilities such as drinking water and restroom facilities for tourists visiting this location has caused significant frustration. Additionally, the issue of cleanliness needs to be addressed, which has further fuelled the anger of tourists.

Muddy paths and the increased water level made it difficult for citizens to access Dudhsthali, and some individuals even met with accidents, slipping and falling on the muddy paths. These incidents have led to strong dissatisfaction among tourists.

Tourists disgruntled due to lack of amenities

Senior citizens had to endure additional difficulties. Thus, tourists have raised valid questions about why the municipal administration charges for parking when they don’t provide essential amenities here. Tourists also wonder why no measures have been taken to improve the condition of the muddy roads. These concerns have left tourists dissatisfied, as they feel that they are paying for parking without receiving any corresponding facilities and services.

