Shiv Sena (UBT) and farmers stage Rasta Roko Andolan

Lokmat News Network

Rajapur, SEP 25

Farmers and leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Rajapur on Monday, September 25. They demanded that the government declare drought in Yeola taluka. This protest, which lasted for an hour, resulted in a disruption of traffic.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ashok Avhad and Dharmaraj Algat led this protest. They highlighted several pressing issues and demands, including resolving the water scarcity problem, increasing the number of water tankers, and suspending debt collection activities.

Given the severe water scarcity and the burden of debt faced by farmers in the Rajapur region due to the lack of rainfall during the monsoon season, Shiv Sena's Deputy Chief of the taluka, Ashok Avhad, has submitted a memorandum to the circle officer. The request highlights the distressing situation faced by farmers who are grappling with the challenges of repaying loans.

Subhash Wagh, Dharmaraj Algat, Sakhahari Algat, Waliba Bodkhe, Dnyaneshwar Bhorkade, Dayanand Jadhav, Sharad Jadhav, Bharat Wagh, Waliba Wagh, Subhash Wagh, Samadhan Darade, Vitthal Munde, Dattu Munde, Kiran Nagre, Bhausaheb Wagh, Sharad Bodke, Shivaji Awad, Gorakh Ghuge, Vijay Sanap, Shivaji Munde, Gokul Wagh, Anil Alagat, and others participated in the protest.

फोटो(२५राजापूर)