Three Nashik students who were stranded in Ukraine returned.

Nashik: Out of 20 students from Nashik who were stranded in Ukraine, three students have returned and 17 students are still awaiting their return. The district administration has contacted the parents of the students and got to know the information of the students. Three of them had difficulty in communicating with their parents during the day due to communication problems. However, the district administration informed that all the students were safe.

The number of students from Nashik who went to Ukraine for education is 20. Most of these students have gone to Ukraine for medical education. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24, these students from Nashik are stuck.

The district administration is seeking information from the state and central government for their release. As the names of all these students have been fixed for the flight, they will return home as soon as the planes become available.

Riddhi Sharma returned to Nashik last Monday. Three days ago, another student, Tejaswini Gorakala, returned to her home in Nashik Road. The student Roshan Gunjal has also reached India and is currently staying with his sister in Pune. After resting for a few days, he will return to Nashik.

One dog got stuck in Ukraine

Along with Rohan Ambure, a student from Nashik who was stranded in Ukraine, his dog is also stranded in Ukraine. According to the district administration, Rohan was on his way to Ukraine with his pet dog.

Names of returning students

1) Riddhi Sachin Sharma

2) Tejaswini Gorkala

3) Rohan Gunjal

Stuck students

1) Aditi Vivek Deshmukh

2) Prateek Pramod Jondhale

3) Gauri Bharat Thorat

4) Siddhesh Ramesh Bachhav

5) Disha Deepak Deore

6) Rishabh Ashok Deore

7) Satish Ramesh Athalye

8) Rohan Kusumchandra Ambure

9) Siddha Anand Gaikwad

10) Nishita Narsingh Yadav

11) Aniket Baste

12) Vishwakarma Surendra

13) Nilanjana Lalchand Yadav

14) Sarthak Rajendra Patil

15) Bhushan Rawal

16) Pratibha Suresh Yadav

17) Shraddha Anand Dhoni