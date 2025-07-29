Toilets in Nashik Civic Body Schools to Be Repaired for Students' Health and Hygiene

Toilets in many Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) schools have fallen into disrepair, causing inconvenience to students. Taking serious note of the issue, NMC Administrative Officer Dr Mita Chaudhari has asked all school principals to urgently submit proposals regarding the repair of toilets in their respective schools. Many students are unable to use the toilets due to their poor condition.

NMC runs 88 primary and 12 secondary schools in the city, with around 29,000 students studying in them. As per state government rules, it is mandatory for every school to provide clean drinking water and functional toilets to students and staff. While toilets are there in every NMC school, lack of regular cleaning and maintenance have made them unusable. This particularly affects girl students. After observing the situation during inspeсtions, Dr Chaudhari has directed all principals to submit detailed toilet repair proposals within two days.

Funds requested from city engineer

Dr Chaudhari discussed the issue with City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal to get the required funds for the toilet repairs. Agrawal assured that funds from the building repair budget of the public works department will be utilised for this purpose. Once the proposals are received, the repair work will be carried out accordingly.

Strict attention to cleanliness

During a sample inspection of toilets in some schools, it was found that their condition was extremely poor. Dr Chaudhari said that repair work would be given top priority to ensure student health, and that attention will also be paid to maintaining the cleanliness thereafter.