Villagers await immediate road repairs

Nandur Shingote, SEP 24

The condition of the road connecting Nandur Shingote to Chas village in Sinnar taluka has deteriorated significantly. There are numerous potholes and damaged sections on this stretch of seven kilometres. Driving vehicles here requires careful manoeuvring around the pits, making the journey a challenging and time-consuming one. Students, drivers, and local residents have requested the authorities to take prompt action to repair this road.

The road from Nandur Shingote to Chas, which connects three talukas – Sinnar, Sangamner and Akola, has been in bad condition for the past few days. The recent heavy rain has created numerous potholes and damaged sections of the road.

About five to six years ago, the Nandur Shingote - Chas - Kasarwadi road was asphalted under the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana. But the current state of the road has left farmers and commuters in these areas facing considerable inconvenience.

The work of the Samruddhi Highway began after the repairing of the road under Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana. The road is damaged due to heavy transportation of heavy vehicles carrying minerals in Bhojapur basin.

This road connects villagers to industries, businesses, schools, rural healthcare centres, and colleges. Unfortunately, due to its current dilapidated state with numerous potholes, it has become an arduous journey for those who depend on it. This road is crucial for the transportation of crops like onions, tomatoes, and other agricultural produce by local farmers in the Bhojapur region. Additionally, residents from Nandur Shingote, Sangamner, Sinnar, and other areas rely on this road to access significant marketplaces. The existence of multiple potholes on this road has led to accidents and has caused considerable distress to citizens and commuters. It is essential that the Department of Public Works and local representatives take immediate and decisive action to repair and improve the road conditions, say residents.

The road from Nandur Shingote to Chas was badly damaged by the heavy vehicles during the construction of the Samruddhi Highway. The concerned road development company is responsible for repairing roads damaged by heavy vehicles. However, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and concerned authorities and companies have turned a blind eye to this problem. This should be asphalted immediately, otherwise we will stage a protest.

Bandunana Bhabad, District Vice President, BJP

