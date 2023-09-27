Woman’s body found in onion sack

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 26

On Tuesday, September 26 around 10 am, the naked body of a woman was found, dumped in an onion sack, on an open plot near the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Dindori Road. The work of identifying the dead body is on and the police strongly suspect that the woman might have been assaulted.

Some citizens came across two big sacks on the roadside in the Mhasrul police station limits. There was a strong stench emanating from the sacks, making onlookers suspicious. Hence, they informed the police. Senior Police Inspector Raju Pachorkar, Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch Unit-1 Vijay Dhamal, Assistant Inspector Sudhir Patil and others reached the spot. Upon initial investigation, the police found a decomposed body of an unidentified woman in a red mesh sack, while in the other, white sack, materials like clothes, plates, bowls, spoons, and a doctor's note were found, police said.

Panchnama revealed that the woman, between the age of 30 and 35, was strangulated. The dead body has been shifted to the district hospital for autopsy. Police have seized all the items found at the scene. The work of registering the case started late at night at Mhasrul police station.

Info-

Death presumed four days ago

Mhasrul police found the body of an unknown woman in a decomposed state. Police Inspector Raju Pachorkar has estimated that the body has started to decompose and the woman must have died three to four days ago. The crime investigation team is conducting a parallel investigation based on the items found at the scene.

Info-

A note of medicine prescribed by a doctor in a small dispensary in Harsul village, was among the items found by the police. The prescription is dated March 1, 2023. Also, the first names of men and women have been found written on another piece of paper. The police are speeding up the investigation.

Photo is saved on R as 26Police/26Police1.