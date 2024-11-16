Work From Home Scam: Nashik Businessman Loses Rs 41 Lakhs to Cyber Criminals

In a shocking cybercrime incident, a Nashik businessman was duped of ₹41.71 lakhs after being lured with promises of high-paying "work-from-home" opportunities. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The businessman reported receiving a message in June 2023 offering part-time work-from-home jobs. The message included a link providing details about tasks such as reviewing products of shopping companies and sharing feedback on social media. Enticed by the offer, the businessman responded and connected with individuals named Deepti, Sandeep Singh, and Arun Shahaji.

The suspects convinced him to start by depositing small amounts, such as ₹100, into his account, demonstrating how he could earn money. They then assigned paid tasks, gradually compelling him to transfer larger sums online, claiming it was necessary to unlock further payments.

The businessman was tricked into paying repeatedly, under the impression that his earnings would be deposited into his bank account upon task completion. However, when he demanded the accumulated funds, the suspects insisted on additional payments.

Realizing he had been defrauded, the businessman lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police. The authorities have launched an investigation to track the culprits behind the scam.