"10 dead...toll may increase": Haryana CM Khattar conducts aerial survey of rain-affected areas 

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 12 : As many as 10 people have died due to floods in Haryana triggered by incessant rains in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday adding that the toll could increase.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who died in the floods.

"Around 10 people have died in the floods so far, but the number may increase, 2 are missing, and many cattle have died...assessment of the losses will be done. Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to be given to kin of dead...", Khattar said.

Khattar was addressing a press briefing here after conducting an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas in the state.

"For the last four days, the incessant rainfall not only in Haryana but in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab has led to flood situations in some districts of the state," Khattar said during the press briefing.

He said that Ambala is the worst affected district by the floods. "A total of 40 villages are flooded heavily...we're doing all the work, wherever we needed help, we have called National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army to those places ...we're doing everything we can," he said.

Taking note of the loss of lives he said, "So far deaths of 10 people have been reported, apart from this, there was more impact of rain and water on livestock and houses, this will be assessed," he said, adding that all the district deputy commissioners have been ordered to assess the damage caused by the rain and submit a report.

Meanwhile, heavy rains over the past few days wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges.

