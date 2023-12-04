10 persons get life sentence for 2021 double murder in UP

Lucknow, Dec 4 Ten persons, accused in a case of double murder due to rivalry over village head elections in 2021, have been convicted and awarded life sentences by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.

The convicts were also slapped with a fine of Rs 53,500 each.

The verdict was pronounced by additional district and sessions judge Abhishek Srivastava, bringing an end to the legal battle surrounding the deaths of Anil Mishra and his brother, Surendra Mishra, who were gunned down on January 4, 2021.

The 10 convicts are Amit Singh, his father Jagdamba Singh, Chandra Shekhar Pappu, Chandrabhan Singh, Santosh Singh, Bharat Yadav, Nagendra Pandey, Rajiv Pandey, Babloo Pandey and Chhoti Yadav.

A senior police officer said that on January 4, 2021, Anil Kumar Mishra, husband of Mallupur village head Kiran Mishra, and his elder brother, Surendra Mishra, a retired Army man, were shot dead by the accused.

