100 years of RSS: PM Modi releases coin featuring Bharat Mata, stamp recalling 1963 R-Day parade

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a silver coin to mark the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), highlighting the organisation's contribution to the nation.

The event was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi and was attended by RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister explained the significance of the commemorative coin.

"In the Rs 100 coin, on one side is the National Emblem and on the other side, Bharat Mata's Varada Mudra image along with that of a lion and Swayamsevak bowing down to her with all dedication. This is the first time in the history of Independent India that an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on our currency," he said.

The coin issued on the occasion is of pure silver with a denomination of Rs 100.

The reverse side carries the image of Bharat Mata with three Swayamsevaks saluting her, while the obverse face bears the Lion Capitol of the Ashoka Pillar.

The imagery reflects the traditional pose seen in RSS functions, where cadres bow in dedication before Bharat Mata.

Alongside the coin, a special postage stamp commemorating '100 Years of the RSS' was also launched.

PM Modi underlined its symbolic value, stating, "The special postal stamp launched today also has its importance. We know the significance of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations. In 1963, Sangh's Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic Day Parade. This postal stamp has an image of that historic moment."

The stamp pays tribute to a milestone in RSS history when its Swayamsevaks marched on Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day Parade of 1963.

This participation came at the invitation of the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who had acknowledged the efforts of RSS volunteers during the 1962 India-China war.

For the Sangh, the episode remains a moment of immense pride, symbolising national service and dedication.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor