"10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected...": Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) said that around 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to be functional across the country by the end of the year.

On Friday, CEO of PMBI Ravi Dadhich, in an interaction with media persons assembled at the Central Warehouse, Bilaspur, Gurugram said, "10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to be functional across the country by the end of the year."

There are currently four warehouses in the country under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), located at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati, and Surat, with the Central Warehouse at Gurugram being the largest.

As part of the interaction, the media persons visited the different wings of the warehouse and were familiarized with the way the medicines are catalogued, the temperature and humidity

conditions in which they are stored, and the end-to-end supply chain management system

implemented under PMBJP.

Dadhich further said, "Effective logistics is essential in offloading, and storage of medicines, else a lot of time will be lost in the delivery of medicines."

Currently, PMBJP is providing 1800 medicines, as well as 285 surgical devices at highly

subsidized prices without compromising on quality.

Highlighting the emphasis on the quality of medicines, Dadhich said, "Each batch of the drugs after its receipt at the warehouses is tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for ensuring the best quality. PMBI places the highest importance on the quality parameters and regularly conducts checks to ensure good quality of medicines."

In the last nine years, the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras under PMBJP has seen significant

growth, with their numbers increasing by 100 times and the sales have also increased more than 170 times. In all, during the past nine years, total savings of approximately Rs 20,000 crores for the citizens have been possible due to this scheme.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all,

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of

Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines. The government has adopted a franchisee-like model and individual entrepreneurs to apply for establishing and running PMBJP Kendra was undertaken.

As of May 31, 2023, 9484 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. The products

under PMBJP are sold at retail shops at 50 per cent to 90 per cent lower costs than branded medicines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor