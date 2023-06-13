11 injured as SUV meets with an accident, three patients critical

Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 : In a tragic incident, a TATA Sumo met with an accident at Gursai Mendher in which 11 passengers got injured and were admitted to the sub-district hospital, Mendher. Local citizens rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. The injured were provided treatment in hospital and some seriously injured were provided first-aid and referred to Rajouri Hospital.

BMO Mendher Hospital Ishfaq Chowdery said, "At nearly 3 o'clock we received information that a Tata Sumo had met with an accident. We sent an ambulance to receive the patients. Policemen and local citizens also helped in bringing the patients to the hospital. 11 persons got injured in the accident. We have provided them with treatment and they are under observation. Some patients have received fractures so we have to refer them for super-specialised treatment to GMC Rajouri. We have been provided with first-aid and they are under observation. Three patients are injured critically."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor