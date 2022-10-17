12 injured in fire, blast in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, Oct 17 At least one dozen persons sustained burn injuries after fire broke out in a house in Bihar's east Champaran district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. in a house belonging to Jay Nandan Thakur in Pakri Dixit village under Kalyanpur police station following a short-circuit. The fire then engulfed a bike which was stationed near to the electricity board.

As people in the house shouted for help, neighbours reached there to douse the flames. In midst of this, the petrol tank of the bike exploded, leaving many injured.

The injured were initially taken to Kalyanpur Primary Health Center (PHC) and then taken to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital SKMCH Muzaffarpur for treatment. Five of them are stated to be in a critical condition.

