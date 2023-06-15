13 booked for marriage of minor with 35-yr-old man in UP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), June 15 Thirteen people have been booked by the police for allegedly getting a 15-year-old girl married to a 35-year-old man, said police on Thursday.

Those booked include the mother of the girl.

The father of the minor, who filed the complaint at the Puranpur Kotwali police station, alleged that a woman living in his neighbourhood conspired to get his daughter married to the accused man by taking the girl's mother into confidence.

He said that a secret wedding ceremony of his daughter was also held on June 4 which was attended only by his wife.

His daughter was then taken to some unknown place while his wife left their house to stay with her parents.



The girl's cousin, who lives in the neighbourhood, contacted the district coordinator of child helpline, Nirvan Singh, and informed him about the incident.

He claimed that the accused woman arranged frequent meetings between the victim and the accused during which he repeatedly raped her and she is two months pregnant with his child.

Umesh Kumar Yadav, crime inspector, said, "The girl would be rescued and sent for a medical examination to find out if she is pregnant."

"The victim will also be produced before court to record her statement, under CrPC section 164, to confirm if she was raped by the accused man," he added.

Yadav further added, "We have booked 13 persons, including the girl's mother, the accused woman, the accused man, and 10 others who attended the minor girl's marriage, under sections 9, 10, and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor