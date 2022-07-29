13 UP IAS Officers shifted, Varanasi gets new District Magistrate

Lucknow, July 29 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 13 IAS and 20 PCS officers.

The transfer list includes the name of Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma who has now been posted as Commissioner Prayagraj.

The new District Magistrate is S. Rajalingam.

Kaushal Raj Sharma holds the distinction of being the longest serving District Magistrate.

A 2006 batch IAS officer, he was posted in 6 different districts in 12 years.

He was promoted to the rank of Secretary/Commissioner six months ago.

While other IAS officers of the 2006 batch were upgraded to Commissioner level rank, the state government kept Sharma as the District Magistrate of Varanasi.

While Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur and Balarampur will also have new District Magistrates, Banda and Jhansi will get new Commissioners, apart from Prayagraj.

