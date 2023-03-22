138 FIRs filed in objectionable posters case, 36 related to posters against PM Modi: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 138 FIRs have been filed, while six people have been arrested in connection with putting objectionable posters across the national capital.

The police said that a total of 138 FIRs have been registered, out of which 36 are related to the objectionable posters against PM Modi. The accused used printing press located in Loha Mandi Narayana, Khajuri Khas, and Seemapuri areas.

Earlier the Special CP Deependra Pathak had told that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made. Further investigation is underway in the case, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor