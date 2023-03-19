14 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, March 19 At least 14 people were injured on Sunday in a road accident in Jammu and LKashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that the driver of a van lost control over the wheel at Keri in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

"The vehicle, which was overloaded, dropped into a gorge injuring 14 people.

