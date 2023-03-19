14 injured in J&K road accident
By IANS | Published: March 19, 2023 02:15 PM 2023-03-19T14:15:04+5:30 2023-03-19T14:25:17+5:30
Jammu, March 19 At least 14 people were injured on Sunday in a road accident in Jammu and LKashmir's Poonch district.
Officials said that the driver of a van lost control over the wheel at Keri in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.
"The vehicle, which was overloaded, dropped into a gorge injuring 14 people.
