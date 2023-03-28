14 States, UTs facing disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries: Centre to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, March 28 The Central government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there are boundary disputes arising out of the demarcation of boundaries and claims and counterclaims over territories between 14 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information while responding through a written reply to a query of Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament TR Paarivendhar.

"There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, UT of Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram," said Rai when asked, "whether the Union Government is aware of the fact that there have been many disputes including border dispute, arresting of fishermen and capturing their fishing boats and beating of innocent labour who have migrated among many Indian states".

"Further, some issues regarding the unauthorised entry of fishing boats and trawlers into the territorial waters of other coastal states and UTs were brought to the notice of Southern Zonal Council and its Standing Committee," he said.

Asked whether the Union Government has any data about the number of one state's people who have been arrested, or died in other States for want of other reasons during the last three years, the Minister said "no such data is maintained centrally."

Rai, however, said the approach of the Central Government has consistently been that interstate disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned and that the Central Government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the spirit of mutual understanding.

"However, the Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisories to states and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes the law into his or her own hand is punished promptly as per law," the MoS added.

